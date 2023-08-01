As Granite Staters continue to struggle with the catastrophic floods of the past few weeks, this incredibly sad event highlights the importance of improving our overall flood preparedness. From our perspective, a critical first step is to understand and appreciate the importance and value of flood insurance. After all, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, flooding is New Hampshire’s most common and costly natural disaster.

D.J. Bettencourt is the deputy commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Joan Pageau is the president of the N.H. Association of Insurance Agents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.