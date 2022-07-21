In April 1909, New York Highlanders first baseman Hal Chase was hospitalized with smallpox near the team’s spring training site in Georgia. The rest of the squad — which would be renamed the Yankees in 1913 — took an overnight train to Richmond, Va., where the Highlanders were scheduled to play an exhibition game against a minor league team before the regular season started.

Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “Whose America? Culture Wars in the Public Schools.” He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

