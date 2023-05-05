Silencing Black and brown voices is not new, but it must not succeed in America today.

Kizzy Albritton, PhD, is a public voices fellow of The OpEd Project at the University of Texas at Austin and an associate professor of school psychology in the Department of Educational Psychology. She wrote this for The Fulcrum via Tribune News Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.