One would be hard-pressed to find somebody with a life untouched by dementia. Maybe a grandparent suffers from the disease. Maybe it’s a parent, or a spouse, or a friend.
Maybe you’re caring for someone with dementia. Maybe your office mate at work is. Maybe you suffer from the disease yourself, and you are worrying about the years ahead.
For the past several weeks, the news staff members at The Salem News and its sister papers have been working on stories of families dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases.
These are the stories that have anchored the front page of the newspaper in recent days. The journalists’ efforts make it clear the disease has woven its way into every corner of our lives. We are all affected — all of us. Therefore we must all work together to bring hope and relief to those touched by this still-incurable illness.
The numbers are sobering.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and related dementias. (The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 6.7 million.) Of that number, about 200,000 under age 65 have early onset Alzheimer’s.
By 2060, the number is expected to reach 14 million, the CDC reports.
Deaths from Alzheimer’s grew by 145 percent from 2000 to 2019, making it the seventh-leading cause in the United States, according to the CDC.
So is there hope?
In a word, yes.
If we are truly to meet the challenge of the coming years, however, we must focus on — and invest in — both the future and the present.
First, the future. Researchers are just now beginning to understand how Alzheimer’s and other dementias manifest in the brain.
Most drugs currently on the market treat only the symptoms, and they grow increasingly less effective as the disease progresses. There have, however, been breakthroughs in recent months.
In July, the Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi, a drug touted as the first to treat the underlying causes of the disease, and not just its symptoms.
It was a clear advance. But it was not a silver bullet. The medication modestly slows the disease in its early stages. And it is expensive — costing an estimated $26,500 a year — and must be administered intravenously every two weeks.
“They’re good medications, but they’re not great medications, and they do not cure the disease,” Steve Steffenson, associate professor of neurology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, told NPR. “They can prolong independence, but typically it’s on the order of months, not years.”
Continued, and increased, investment in research and development from both public and private sources is vital to extending the months into years.
Until that day, a similar investment must be made in supporting caregivers.
On average, a person with Alzheimer’s lives four to eight years after diagnosis, but can live as long as 20 years, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Much of that time is spent in the home, with family members serving as primary caregivers.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 11 million Americans provide an estimated $340 billion annually in unpaid family caregiving.
These families need help. They need help coordinating care. They need help paying for that care. They need respite care, and home health aides, and Meals on Wheels.
In Massachusetts, where there are roughly 130,000 people with Alzheimer’s supported by 340,000 family caregivers, lawmakers are considering legislation that would create a unified public health infrastructure to approach the disease. Currently, access to coordinated resources is limited.
The state must also work to boost the pay of home health aides and others who provide key support for families.
Sadly, more workers are leaving the industry after dealing with low pay and burnout.
“I can say with certainty that I’ve never experienced the workforce shortage like the one we’re dealing with today,” said Nick LaMalfa of Maxim Healthcare services, which provides personal care workers in Massachusetts. “Home care workers are leaving the sector at a faster pace than they are entering.”
The state will need to increase the number of aides — there are currently 82,000 — by 20 percent by 2028 to meet demand.
A bill in the Massachusetts Legislature would establish a certified nursing assistant pilot program to offer free training and testing, as well as hiring bonuses, to as many as 1,000 people in parts of the state where the workforce shortages are the worst.
And another bill would create a $1,500 tax credit to help cover costs associated with caring for elderly or disabled family members.
The time for the Legislature to act is now. For thousands of families, there is no time to wait.
