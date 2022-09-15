I still remember the day I discovered that I was not in the United States legally. I was in high school, talking with my counselor about going to college. As we discussed the application fees, tuition costs and scholarships, he suggested that I apply for federal student aid. I said yes without realizing that I wouldn’t qualify because I was not a legal resident. I asked my parents for my Social Security number for the aid application and that is when I found out — they had not realized they hadn’t told us our legal status here.

Maria Duarte is an essayist and poet who received her MFA in creative writing from UC Riverside-Palm Desert. She is the poetry editor of Kelp Journal.She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

