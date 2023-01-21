The biggest story of the year — the story we should all be paying attention to — is the increasing power of artificial intelligence. Computer code can write itself, chatbots can generate academic papers, and, with a few keystrokes, a website can produce an image worthy to be framed on any wall. Everywhere we turn, AI is outputting text and images that mimic (and often surpass) humans’ abilities.

Chris White teaches music theory at University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Harvard University. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

