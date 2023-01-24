Of course Alec Baldwin shouldn’t receive special treatment because he’s famous. He shouldn’t be treated, as the district attorney in Santa Fe, N.M., put it, as if he were “above the law.” There shouldn’t be “two legal systems in your county — one for the powerful and one for everyone else,” as a New Mexico law professor noted.

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.