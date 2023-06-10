When I was a kid, a dour woman named Nellie walked by our house every day, almost always in a gray overcoat. She never spoke to anyone, never looked at anyone. Someone said she was a witch, and kids in the neighborhood either mocked her or avoided her. Years later, when we “put away childish things,” we came to understand that Nellie was not a witch, not evil. She was just profoundly and forever shy.

Dan Rodricks writes for The Baltimore Sun.

