Since 2004, the number of Americans who identify as political independents has skyrocketed. In the first decade of the 21st century, nearly two-thirds of American voters affiliated with one of the two major parties. Now, this figure is less than half, and there are slightly more political “independents” than either Democrats or Republicans.

Miles Smith IV is an assistant professor of history at Hillsdale College in Michigan. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

