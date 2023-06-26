Those of a certain age may recall the concept of American exceptionalism. It referred to the belief that the United States was unique among nations due to its values and the manner in which those values translated into noble policies and actions. Generally, this uniqueness referred to an economic system producing a high standard of living, a legal system based on due process of law, the freedoms embedded in our Constitution and even a foreign policy claimed to be both strong and peaceful. How accurate that belief was over time is, of course, varied.

Steven P. Grossman is the Dean Julius Isaacson Professor Emeritus at the University of Baltimore School of Law He wrote this for The Baltimore Sun.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.