Recent battles over how to teach history in American schools have focused on views of America’s domestic racism, but that’s only one piece of the problem of how we view history. Our pre-college curriculums and popular histories are filled with stories of great white men who single-handedly changed the world. This heroification, however, is often as much a made-up history as the stories of Marvel heroes in the movies. Many of these supposed ground-breakers were in fact preceded by generations of people including persons from other cultures and nations.

David Redman is an associate professor at Seokyung University in Seoul, South Korea, and managing director of Ten O’clock Productions Inc., based in Canada. He wrote this for The Baltimore Sun.

