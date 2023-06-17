CRYPTO-COMMENT

A mural featuring the Bitcoin logo adorns a cryptocurrency ATM location in Hong Kong, China.

 Paul Yeung / Bloomberg News

The entire business model of cryptocurrencies is at risk of falling apart, and Wall Street firms couldn’t be any happier.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.