Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent.”
The smell of freshly mowed grass. Something we all can relate to and appreciate.
That was one of the last tweets posted by Treat Williams shortly before he was killed last Monday afternoon while riding his 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle north on Route 30 near his farm outside Dorset, Vt.
The 71-year-old actor was killed in the way many motorcyclists are: He struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction that had attempted to turn left in front of him.
Mr. Williams’ death due to a common motorcycle crash cause reminds us that these crashes do take place frequently in our area, and they involve real people, not faceless, nameless individuals.
It also should serve as a very timely reminder about the dangers of motorcycle riding and the need for drivers to be alert for one another.
In 2021, a record 6,084 motorcyclists were killed on America’s roads — an increase of 465 deaths (8.2 percent) over the previous record of 5,619 set the year before and a 21 percent increase over 2019.
Even though motorcyclists only comprise about 3 percent of all motorists, they represent 14 percent of all motor vehicle deaths. Per mile, they’re 28 times more likely to be killed in a crash than someone in a car.
While many accidents are avoidable, it helps if we understand how people die in motorcycle crashes so we can do our best to help avoid them.
Surprisingly, most accidents don’t happen in the dark or rain, but during the day in dry conditions, as this one did. Also, only a third of motorcycle fatalities are speed-related. That shows how dangerous they are even when being operated responsibly.
More than half of fatal motorcycle accidents involve two or more vehicles. And as happened to Mr. Williams, most fatal car-motorcycle collisions involve a driver making a left turn across traffic.
Other factors such as helmet use and riding under the influence also contribute to the high number of deaths, but neither was a factor in this crash.
So no, the motorcyclists who are being killed are not all out there driving like maniacs. They’re vulnerable to crashes under normal conditions while operating within limits. That’s why it’s so vital that as summer motorcycle riding season ramps up, we be extra aware of motorcyclists on the road.
Take extra time before making a left turn to make sure no motorcycle is coming the other way. Give them the space they need so they don’t feel threatened and so that any mistake on the part of the motorcyclist isn’t compounded by your driving.
Stay off your cell phone and avoid other distractions. Watch your speed. Stay in your lane. And watch for motorcyclists suddenly approaching you.
Motorcyclists can do a lot to protect themselves as well, by driving extra carefully and being more alert to other vehicles, especially where visibility is limited by a turn, traffic or road conditions.
Keep all this in mind when you’re out on the road, and do everything you can to avoid contributing to a tragedy like this.
Help ensure that every motorcyclist has the opportunity to return home safely to the sweet smell of freshly mowed grass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.