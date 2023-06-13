A Supreme Court that’s grown increasingly deferential to state legislatures in redistricting, even when they draw lines in obnoxiously partisan ways, ruled Thursday that Alabama ran afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters. It’s an important correction that should — but almost surely won’t — signal the judiciary’s willingness to serve as a check on more of the pernicious ways in which vote counts are effectively rigged.

