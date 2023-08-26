The highly contentious partisan fight in Congress over federal spending is creating a strong possibility of a government shutdown on Oct. 1, an all-too-familiar situation that is forcing federal agencies to confront serious budget uncertainties and the prospect of large-scale furloughs.

Max Stier writes for Bloomberg News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.