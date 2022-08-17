no waiting room

It’s become tiresome to see progressive politicians act like a pouting teenager who seems to think it’s a sin to ever admit satisfaction with anything. Their lukewarm reaction to Senate passage of the admittedly ill-named Inflation Reduction Act won’t help energize the voters Democrats need to avoid conservatives regaining Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.