Despite overwhelming medical evidence that so-called conversion therapy is nothing more than the pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity through psychological or spiritual interventions, it remains legal to perform on minors in half the states in America.

Jeffery Leving is founder and president of the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd., and an advocate for the rights of fathers. He is the author of “Fathers’ Rights” and “How to Be a Good Divorced Dad.” He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.