This Supreme Court hasn’t exactly been shy about issuing extremely conservative rulings. Even so, one pending case stands out for its combination of dangerous and unhinged. That case is Moore v. Harper, and involves the so-called independent state legislature theory. The bad news is that Wednesday’s oral argument underscored how outrageous the argument for it is. The good (or at least, less-bad) news is that it seems most of the justices want to reject it.

Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman is a professor of law at Harvard University and author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

