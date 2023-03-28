This session, the N.H. Legislature has an extraordinary opportunity to make a big difference for our state’s older people and people with disabilities. Many of these people require long-term care supports and services to survive. And the overwhelming majority of them, as well as all Granite Staters, prefer to receive those services in their homes and communities rather than in a nursing home. In addition to being the preferred way people want to receive their care, home- and community-based services are much less costly than nursing home care.
Unfortunately, many people who qualify for home- and community-based services through our state’s Choices for Independence (CFI) Program are unable to receive the services they require. Home care agencies such as Ascentria do not have sufficient staff to meet the need.
CFI case managers, including those at Crotched Mountain Community Care, spend endless hours trying to find home care agencies with staff to serve their clients. Many of these people go without services for days, weeks or longer. This can result in people being forced into nursing homes or even dying.
Senate Bill 36 is trying to fix the ongoing lack of home-based services. The bill, if passed, would require the state to develop a plan to ensure that all Granite Staters have a meaningful choice of how and where they can receive care as they age. Some of the specific strategies proposed to make this happen include requiring a standardized rate setting process to ensure that providers receive adequate funding to recruit and maintain home care workers, implementing a new counseling program to assist people in hospitals and nursing homes to transition to the community, and implementing improvements to the CFI application process to make is easier and quicker to become eligible for services.
We currently cannot meet the need for everyone who needs care. This service gap will only increase as New Hampshire’s population ages. We need to take immediate action to increase access to home-based services and Senate Bill 36 is an important step in making this happen.
Kara Nickulas is executive director of community services at Crotched Mountain Community Care in Hillsboro. Amy Moore is director of Ascentria’s In Home Care program in Concord.
