This session, the N.H. Legislature has an extraordinary opportunity to make a big difference for our state’s older people and people with disabilities. Many of these people require long-term care supports and services to survive. And the overwhelming majority of them, as well as all Granite Staters, prefer to receive those services in their homes and communities rather than in a nursing home. In addition to being the preferred way people want to receive their care, home- and community-based services are much less costly than nursing home care.

Kara Nickulas is executive director of community services at Crotched Mountain Community Care in Hillsboro. Amy Moore is director of Ascentria’s In Home Care program in Concord.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.