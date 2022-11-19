Twitter has always been a weird place, but things have gotten more feral the last couple of weeks thanks to the service’s off-putting new owner, Elon Musk. A role model in the worst way, his trolling and despotic workplace practices have set the tone for a grass-roots insurrection inside the Internet’s so-called town square.

Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering Internet culture and podcasting.

