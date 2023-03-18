The rate at which U.S. workers are quitting their jobs, which has become a much-watched economic indicator during the current economic expansion, fell in January and is now well below the peaks that sparked talk of a “Great Resignation” in 2021 and 2022. But at 2.5 quits per 100 jobs, it’s still higher than at any point before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg columnist covering business. A former editorial director of Harvard Business Review, he has written for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.