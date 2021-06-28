New Hampshire is a purple state. The parties are about evenly split, but most voters prefer to remain undeclared, somewhere between the extremes. So when the GOP trumpets that they just passed “the most conservative budget New Hampshire has ever seen,” you know that that budget represents a minority on one end of the seesaw, not the majority in the middle or on the opposite end.
Why are extreme conservatives so delighted with this budget? It puts New Hampshire in the national spotlight with multiple conservative support groups:
First, the school-choice movement funded by evangelicals, for-profit education corporations and key donors, such as Betsy DeVos, because it incorporates “the most extreme voucher bill in the nation.”
Secondly, the white supremacy movement. The budget incorporates a version of their pet bill that restricts discussion of norms harming minorities and women.
Third, anti-abortion forces. The budget adopts some of their language toward the goal of eventually forcing women to bear every child conceived.
Why are these bills in the budget? Only the voucher bill is expensive. Stuffing unpopular measures into the budget lets legislators support them without a specific vote in favor. They can claim, as the governor does, “I can’t veto the entire budget over just one measure.”
Meanwhile, this budget continues to downshift costs to towns. It cuts business taxes for the fourth time in a decade. It shares more revenues with towns, but then takes away even more in education funding. To top it off, it lowers the Interest and Dividends tax to zero by 2024. Fewer than 1 in 20 filers pay this tax; a small handful gain the lion’s share of it.
Most voters do not support these measures: Over 3,000 people signed in against the voucher bill, only a few hundred for. Legislating topics of conversation is counterproductive and unconstitutional. Pregnant women choose late-term abortions for only the most tragic reasons. And only the greediest would give tax cuts to wealthy investors at the expense of property taxpayers and renters.
Yet the GOP celebrates with good reason. By supporting the “most conservative budget New Hampshire has ever seen,” Gov. Sununu, Commissioner Edelblut and legislators seeking the national spotlight now have conservative star power with large, national organizations that will support gubernatorial, congressional or presidential runs.
This budget reflects outside forces bullying the state we love in a direction contrary to the values of the majority of Granite Staters.