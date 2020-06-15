Here we go again. A tragedy sparks a legitimate moment of reflection — followed by overzealous attempts to cleanse the culture, prompting an understandable backlash.
The protests over George Floyd’s death have rightly gotten Americans thinking about the countless corrosive ways racism has shaped America.
U.S. military leaders said they were considering renaming bases that honor traitorous, pro-slave Confederate generals, so obvious a no-brainer that only President Trump could have a problem with it.
NASCAR announced a ban of the Confederate flag at races. Preventing the flag flying from stands or being emblazoned on cars is an important statement of disapproval by a private organization. Mississippi should follow suit and erase the stars and bars from its state flag.
HBO Max, the cable channel’s new streaming service, temporarily yanked “Gone With The Wind,” a canonical work of American cinema, from its library due to its portrayals of slavery and Civil War history. It’s not censorship for a historian to add a few minutes of educational context, but dozens of movies, books and songs have problematic messages. It is paternalistic folly to think they can or should all be annotated.
Overzealous cultural crusaders nationwide would tear down monuments to Christopher Columbus, a hero to Italians and villain to Native Americans, whose significance as an American historical figure has no parallel. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio rightly resist.
We are a 244-year-old nation, a perpetual work in progress, ever striving to become a more perfect union. That process means confronting and living with our history, not erasing it.