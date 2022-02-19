One of the great challenges of our time, and one that has been especially highlighted by the pandemic, is the digital divide. Work, commerce and education have all shifted online, requiring reliable Internet. Our economic future may very well hinge on universal digital access and digital security.
Policymakers in D.C. began the work to close the divide with the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law invests in initiatives to modernize our nation’s infrastructure, including $65 billion in federal funding that will be used to help low-income families afford broadband, as well as an effort to expand broadband infrastructure across the country so that rural Americans are able to access high-speed Internet. Overall, the bipartisan infrastructure plan is the most significant investment in our infrastructure in nearly 70 years, and it’s focused on the future.
Over the last two years, countless Americans have operated remotely and relied upon Internet access to stay connected. Unfortunately, those without it fell behind, particularly students. In rural areas, public Wi-Fi networks at restaurants and municipal buildings became a lifeline for teachers and students who had no reliable broadband access at home. The recent omicron wave reflects that the virus is still very much with us, and the reality remains that millions of students still lack suitable Internet access at home. The difference in educational outcomes between students with broadband and those who don’t is so well documented that the FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel coined a term for it: “the homework gap.”
The infrastructure law’s investment in broadband expansion looks to resolve this problem and level the playing field for all students. However, outdated and unclear utility pole access rules are a significant barrier standing in the way of connecting more than 14 million rural Americans, including 45,000 Granite Staters. That’s not an issue that’s usually on the radar.
Utility poles fuel our country’s communications infrastructure. Internet providers typically do not own the poles. So, for any broadband expansion to begin, the pole owners and those doing the expansion must come to an agreement that allows Internet providers to access the poles and attach their technology.
This process should be simple. Internet providers have repeatedly shown a willingness to pay pole owners for access, but if disagreements arise, there’s no useful system in place to resolve disagreements quickly. This leads to a dragged-out, opaque process where disputes can go on indefinitely. This cost is borne by rural communities forced to wait longer for reliable Internet. In this digital age, countless Americans rely on the Internet for almost every facet of daily life. A few months or years of delay to connect an unserved community can mean everything when every day without broadband is a day you fall further behind.
We need federal legislative action to modernize the pole processes and expedite broadband deployment. My former colleagues in Congress can and should remove bureaucratic barriers that cause delays and work on a bipartisan basis to increase transparency through consistent timelines for permits and access to utility poles.
The bipartisan infrastructure law was a major step in the right direction to connecting every American, but outdated pole rules threaten to hinder that progress by delaying deployment. We need faster, fairer standards for pole access so that unserved Americans can get online now. The nearly 14 million Americans that live in areas with no access can’t delay, and they know that Congress shouldn’t either.