They are unsung heroes — direct support professionals who work out in the field with the elderly, the home-bound and those with developmental disabilities.
These traveling caregivers’ commitment to those they serve is even more apparent now during this pandemic; the workforce shortage is creating challenges never before experienced. There has been a lot of well-deserved media coverage of emergency personnel, medical professionals and nursing-home staff working in institutions; but little has been said about community-based, front-line direct-care workers. Each and every day, they provide critical services for thousands of people in the Monadnock Region and their families.
Understanding and supporting the work of caregivers has never been more crucial than it is now. In the best of times, funding is inadequate to properly reimburse direct support professionals for the essential and demanding work they do. Today, this work brings with it more risk as these professionals go out into the community every day to be sure those in vulnerable situations remain safe.
As the designated area agency for our region, Keene-based Monadnock Developmental Services provides community-based services for children and adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. MDS coordinates its support efforts with more than a dozen partner agencies in the area. Our objective is to provide quality, innovative services that allow people with disabilities to live and work in their community.
It is particularly important that we recognize these direct support professionals as “essential workers” in our health care system, given that our population includes many deemed “high risk” due to age or an underlying medical condition. Both our direct care staff and our vulnerable individuals must be included when considering testing for the coronavirus for essential and at-risk populations.
Many of the people MDS serves have compromised immune systems and complex health issues, making them even more vulnerable to this virus. They need to live in a safe environment, and they need our help in doing that. Although we can use telecommunications for some of our families, there are hundreds who need direct contact and support each and every day.
If a support professional were to become sick or be exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, we cannot use that staff member. We were already short-staffed, so this is extraordinarily challenging for all of us — especially for those on the front line.
With social/physical distancing in place, most community activities have been shut down. Direct support professionals are being asked to work longer shifts or to support multiple people at the same time due to the increased staffing shortage. MDS and most of the agencies contracting with MDS are looking for additional staff. We welcome anyone who is a caring and committed person to join this group of dedicated people.
We thank all front-line workers — support professionals, program managers, home providers, visiting nurses and LNAs, and the families — for all they are doing to pitch in wherever and whenever needed while keeping everyone safe. These teams have some of the most dedicated, hard-working caregivers around. It is important that all of us recognize the impact of their work.