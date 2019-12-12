As a parent and board member at MC2 Charter School in Keene, I was disappointed to learn that Democrats on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee want to reject a $46 million education grant from the federal government.
Like the thousands of charter parents across the country, my husband and I had a hard time finding a traditional public school that had the inclusive curriculum and support for my daughter to be successful. I was elated to find MC2 — an educational organization that focuses heavily on experimental learning and allows students the freedom learn in-school and in their community settings. The school’s philosophy is grounded in the belief that learning can happen everywhere. During their year-round program, that cycles between 10 weeks of school enrollment and three weeks of out-of-school time, students are required to have internships that meet twice weekly. At the end of their quarterly internship, students must give a presentation to advisors and parents about their program and connect their real-life experiences to their classroom curriculum.
MC2 prides itself on its student-led program where the student’s voice heard and respected, and their academic and emotional needs are put first. MC2 also provides a learning team that works side-by-side with families to help their child matriculate through high school. Since faculty, students and families are constantly in collaboration and focused on goal setting, students are guaranteed to work on their strengths. This fosters a cohort of graduates who go on to attend higher learning institutions, have successful careers, and influence the greater good of the growing global world.
MC2 was a perfect fit for my daughter’s academic and personal growth. And even in high school, she is getting greater exposure to collegiate success. Now that my daughter is older, she is utilizing MC2’s Bridge to College Program, where high school students are eligible to take college courses at River Valley Community College. This means that my child will have or be close to completing an associate’s degree while in high school. I recognize that my daughter would not have had the same motivation and equitable support without MC2. It is the perfect fit for her academic and personal growth.
As a member of their board, I understand fully the idiosyncrasies that aid in student growth, achievement, and long-term success. Our schools are intentionally inclusive of all students’ needs, learning styles, and collegiate goals. MC2’s transcripts are nontraditional in that instead of giving children grades, they include a “heat map” tracking progress in work and life habits. Our goal at MC2 is to give students a rubric of lifelong learning, not overly emphasize short-term or triage learning practices. Many families prefer this system because of their desire to find less traditional school norms and try different educational approaches.
In addition, school leaders are very involved in the transcript and college advising process, since colleges need more guidance to understand the assessment and reporting system. Many schools are looking to MC2 as an example and following the path, including year-round learning.
I have found the ideal school that promoted more autonomy for daughter while providing an excellent education. And, as one of the trustee board members of MC2, I am even more resolved that every parent should have the same satisfaction in their child’s school.
That’s why I hope the Democrats on the Fiscal Committee who are hesitating to accept the federal charter school grant money will listen to voices like mine. A grant of $46 million will mean a lot to the students of our state. The committee needs to remember that the success of New Hampshire students is a bipartisan concern and every option should be on the table.