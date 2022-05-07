The U.S chief justice has stated that the unauthorized release of a first draft in the abortion case Dobbs vs. Jackson will undermine the faith of the American people in the Supreme Court. He is wrong. The release of the Dobbs vs. Jackson draft opinion confirms that the Supreme Court has a majority of justices willing to impose their personal views ahead of civil rights and the rule of law. That is what destroys the public faith in the Supreme Court.
The rationale of the decision is what undermines the public’s faith in the judicial system, not it’s release. The draft exposes the conservative “back to the past” philosophy of the present majority. Read it carefully. It is a “states rights” argument, redolent of the temper of the slavery debates. That is an issue most citizens thought had been determined by the Civil War. This revisionist Supreme Court has now reopened the wound of “states rights” and stated that the status of basic human rights is to be determined by each individual state; that those rights are no longer protected by the United States Constitution.
This decision dismisses any right or action, moral view or belief not current during the 17th, 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. The words of Justice Alito adopt the archaic views of those centuries. He states that any “right” not held in common by the majority during the past and not specifically enumerated in the Constitution, and not specifically listed in the Constitution is not protected by its terms.
He later says, “well, don’t worry about it, we are only talking about abortion here,” but with this reversal of well-established law we cannot trust that this weak statement protects other rights. These “other,” not enumerated, rights include marital rights (it was once OK for a husband to beat his wife); to be protected against lynching (there is a new federal law that prohibits it but the court could well say it is a state issue and declare that congressional act unlawful); the right to the use of contraception; and the right to adopt one’s own sexual orientation (the gay community at large is now in danger). Also at risk are health and safety laws, the right to choose the person you wish to marry (remember, by state law, non-whites could not marry white partners in many states until very recently).
There are a multitude of other human rights not specifically enumerated in the Constitution that may now be relegated to the trash heap of state regulation.
While Dobbs vs. Jackson is a massive blow to reproductive freedom, its importance to that issue will soon be overborne by the application of its retrogressive judicial philosophy to other causes. This country is faced with a multitude of problems today because the publicly expressed desire of many to force compliance with their personal views of irreconcilable rights. It has been the task of the state governments to police those differences within their boundaries and the role of the federal government to make sure that the basic rights of all citizens are not denied by the rules of any state.
Some states have done a better job at that than others. It was thought that the case of Brown vs. Board of Education took care of racial discrimination in the 1950s. We now know that it did not. We all know that gay relationships were broadly criminalized until recently. We now see a state-born desire to strip those rights away.
We thought for the past half century that every person’s reproductive rights. including the decision of whether to become pregnant, belonged to the people who were going to bear the responsibility for the child. The Supreme Court is about to say that each state legislature has the right to make that decision, not the people who will bear the burden and joy.
With a Supreme Court that will not follow basic case law, but which claims the right to change the law to conform to its own personal views, all of our basic rights are at risk. Regardless of the words used in the final decision, this draft reveals what the public needs to know, the real intent of right wing activist justices with life terms to limit our basic human rights.