Here in New Hampshire, the League of Women Voters has been involved in the fight for fair elections and for the fair maps that make them possible since 2004, when we adopted a position in support of an independent redistricting commission. In 2019 and 2020, the New Hampshire senators and representatives actually passed such legislation with bipartisan support, but the bills were vetoed.
It’s 2022, and we are still committed to fair maps. Our members and many other New Hampshire residents care about redistricting. We attended and testified at the listening sessions in the counties last fall, and we are signing in or testifying on the specific redistricting plans.
But at this point I personally am discouraged. What the House and Senate special committees on redistricting have said and what they have done simply do not match.
Last August the House committee’s chair, in a public hearing, said, “It’s all about the numbers.” Yes, redistricting is about making districts as nearly even in population as possible, so that each person’s vote has the same weight as every other person’s vote. But we must ask, if “it’s all about the numbers” why would the committee recommend and the Legislature pass a congressional map that has a greater population difference between the two proposed districts than an alternative plan to shift the district lines so that only one town would be in a different district and the difference between the two districts would be only 50 people?
Last November the chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting declared his committee’s work done for now because they wanted to respect the House map’s grouping of “communities of interest.” (Respecting communities of interest means grouping small towns when necessary for House seats so that such things as shared school districts, health care providers, and fire and police protection would be preserved in the district groupings.) The Senate redistricting committee implied it cared about such things and would apply them to the Senate and Executive Council maps they would create.
But when those maps finally appeared in January, the Executive Council map was the exact one that has been in use since 2011 because, as the chair said, “The numbers work out.” Those 2011 maps were not drawn with communities of interest in mind, as we all know. 2011 maps were drawn in secret by a small group of legislators from one party so that four of the five districts would more likely elect Republicans. This was accomplished by “packing” as many Democrats into District 2 as possible. That map has been criticized and mocked as the gerrymandered dragon ever since.
Hue and cry from the public, and the governor is sniffing the proposed plans to see if they pass the gerrymander smell test. Then the Senate amends its own plan and proposes an Executive Council map that changes the outlines of District 2 significantly. It is now more Democratic-leaning than even the 2011 map. The Senate did this by including in District 2 the five college towns of Hanover (Dartmouth), Plymouth, Keene, Henniker (New England College), and New London (Colby Sawyer College).
As if that “packing” of Democrats were not enough to give the Republicans the advantage in nearby districts, the new map’s District 1 no longer includes the hometown of the Democrat who twice won that seat (in 2014 and 2018) and who said last October he would again challenge the Republican incumbent executive councilor from District 1. Free ride for that incumbent! And an easy win for any Democrat from District 2.
If “it’s all about the numbers,” why is the Senate redistricting map less competitive than ever in recent memory? Why are only four of our 24 Senate seats considered party “toss-ups” by a nonpartisan analysis?
We may get to the point where the only election that really matters in choosing our legislators is the party primary. Typically turnout for those primaries is 15 percent. Will our Legislature be chosen by just a tiny fraction of committed party members?
A number of other election law bills this year were proposed to “restore the public’s confidence in our election system.” But when legislative districts are drawn to predetermine the party that will emerge victorious, then only a tiny fraction of the ballots cast in all elections really matters, and those are, for the most part, cast in the party primaries. So how does that restore confidence in our elections? Are we looking at the “Grand Scheme For Depressing Voter Turnout” when we see partisan gerrymandered maps working their way through the Legislature?
Tell your senators and representatives that you are holding them accountable for this situation, and demand that the governor keep his word and veto all maps that are drawn for partisan advantage.