In July 2020, an employee in Methuen City Hall innocently opened an email that had an attachment. Once the worker opened the attachment, the city was under attack.
The attachment attempted to implant ransomware, which would have rendered the city’s outdated information technology platform useless until Methuen paid a ransom to the hackers behind the attack.
Fortunately, the city’s IT consultants were able to isolate the ransomware, but their efforts continued for days until Methuen spent more than a quarter million dollars to protect the system’s data — without having to pay a ransom. That money came from taxpayers, obviously. Fortunately, the cost was relatively low. However, the whole debacle might have been avoided had the employee at that time been trained on how to identify ransomware before exposing the city to malicious actors believed to be residing in Eastern Europe somewhere.
On Tuesday, Baker-Polito administration officials joined local elected leaders from across Essex County in Haverhill to announce a series of training grants for cities and towns aimed at avoiding just the kinds of attacks suffered by Methuen in 2020.
The event was a welcome, local acknowledgment of a global problem, one that may only get worse as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Many experts believe Putin and his former KGB minions used cyber attacks to meddle in the 2016 election, which gave an unexpected victory to Donald Trump. Trump then later became an outspoken supporter of Putin, even calling him a “genius” at the start of the Russian dictator’s obscene invasion of Ukraine.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity, cautioned that in this time of heightened world conflict, cyber attacks could come from anywhere. He called them “invisible crimes” that many people are ashamed to talk about, according to a report by Salem News staff writer Mike Labella.
“That’s why these grants are so important as the more people we have in our municipalities who are arming themselves with the tools they need to knock this stuff back the better off we’re going to be,” Finegold said Tuesday. “As a Commonwealth in 2020, we lost over $100 million dollars in cyber thefts. If that was bank robberies we’d have police on every corner.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said communities must be smarter, more creative and more prepared for the possibility of cyber attacks on their systems.
“You read about it in the news when you have a ransomware situation, and it just kills you that you have to use public dollars to settle one of these scores,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent from happening, and it does start with every single individual in your government and your organization.”
Polito said that, as part of the grant program, more than 57,000 employees from 210 municipalities and school districts are receiving cybersecurity and awareness training, which she said is more than double the number of organizations last year.
Kudos to state and local officials for recognizing the dangers of cyber attacks. In many ways, city and town workers are on the front lines of a larger, global information war — complete with dangerous criminals lurking in the dark shadows of the Internet, looking for vulnerabilities, and opportunities, to take advantage of unsuspecting municipal and private sector workers. These grants should go a long way toward thwarting their evil ways and, hopefully, bringing people like Vladimir Putin and his minions to justice.
— The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.)