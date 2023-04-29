At the end of 2022, Congress came together to prioritize what matters in the end-of-year omnibus spending bill. It included funding for 105 New Hampshire-specific projects like our food banks, public libraries and local emergency services. Additionally, the billions in funding for housing assistance, nutrition access, child care, and help with utility bills are a lifeline for folks struggling to keep up with inflation.

Steve Shurtleff is a Democratic state representative from Concord.

