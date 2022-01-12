When justices on Friday heard nearly four hours of oral arguments in two cases regarding vaccine mandates, many of the questions and concerns were about the health and safety of workers and employees and patients in health-care facilities. But the heart of the matter is about something much more fundamental: Who gets to make decisions about such mandates? Does the Occupational Safety and Health Administration get to say that workers at most large companies must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face routine testing, or is that probably outside its purview? Does the secretary of Health and Human Services have the authority to require workers at health-care facilities treating Medicare and Medicaid patients to be vaccinated?
While a majority of justices seemed ready to rule against the OSHA mandate, they appeared more willing to let the rule regarding workers at health-care facilities stand. If that’s what happens — and a decision should be coming down very soon — that would be in keeping with Chief Justice John Roberts’ longstanding desire to see that the court appears to be outside of politics, standing above the fray.
And such a split decision would be entirely reasonable, too.
When the high court turned back President Donald Trump’s effort to add a question on citizenship to the census form, it did so because the administration hadn’t followed proper procedure. Simply put, an administration doesn’t just get to say what it wants done and then have a federal department or agency look around in an effort to find some reading of the rules that allows those wishes to be implemented.
But that’s effectively what the White House is doing with its vaccine mandate for large companies.
Asked Roberts on Friday, “Why doesn’t Congress have a say in this?”
Good question.
Those who think it just fine and dandy for the Biden administration to make up the rules as it goes along, believing that the White House is only trying to keep the people safe, should ask themselves how they’ll be likely to feel a few years down the line when a new president is calling 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home and decides to go his own way. Just because he can. Not so good, obviously, if a successor president establishes rules that set our nation in a very different direction.