Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.