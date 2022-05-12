The Monadnock Region is not a place where an entrepreneur need go it alone.
We are a region known best for our collaborative nature and willingness to come together with boundless energy to support ideas that build the community we want to live in. Examples abound. From the Pumpkin Festival, Colonial Theater, land conservation, court house expansion, MOCO and Taste of Keene, to the Children’s Museum, Keene Ice, Hillside Village and everything in between — our residents have not shied away from projects, large and small, that shape this place to meet our wants and needs.
Great examples of community-supported business also abound in this region. Member fees and member loans helped the Monadnock Food Co-op start and then expand. The first community supported agriculture (CSA) farm in the U.S., the Temple-Wilton Community Farm, spurred an early-adoption of the CSA model in this region and it is thriving here. The first well-documented Community Supported Solar model was also developed right here in the Monadnock Region. This created a clear path through the complexity of solar tax incentives so that investors who qualified and who were interested in solarizing the region, found a way to profitably invest in solar projects that benefited organizations in the region with solar arrays that otherwise would not have been economically feasible.
According to an article in The CPA Journal, “The community-supported business (CSB) model has enabled many people to preserve the economic vitality of their small business or start new business ventures.” According to them, “Organizations are looking for new and innovative funding models, and the CSB provides entrepreneurs with an alternative funding structure.
CSBs offer many advantages to businesses, their owners, and their communities. The number of organizations using this type of business model is growing substantially.” The article outlines the close financial connection that CSBs have with the communities in which they operate, how beneficial this model is to satisfaction and loyalty, that it is emerging across a wide range of business sectors, and that it can be used to start new companies and turn struggling ones around in ways that would not be possible using more traditional approaches.
The need to leverage our local business community with friendly financing became abundantly clear to me in the years following the recovery, or lack thereof, from the 2008 recession. By 2012, urban areas had recovered from the recession and added 9.7 percent more jobs to their economies while rural areas had 4.6 percent fewer jobs than pre-recession levels.
Even before the 2008 recession, it is a fact that in recent economic recoveries, an increasingly smaller number of urban counties have accounted for an increasingly large part of the nation’s economic growth — 125 counties in the recovery of the early 1990s, and just 20 counties in the 2008 recovery — generated half the total new business establishments in the country. There are 3,007 counties in the U.S., which means that 50 percent of new businesses are starting in six tenths of 1 percent of the counties. With approximately 20 percent of residents living in rural areas, this lack of new business formation in rural America has led to ever-widening gaps in income, population, education attainment, innovation, politics, employment and opportunity.
Spurred by an article in The Washington Post in 2018 by Jim Tankersley, Hannah Grimes set out to design a program that would connect local investors with local entrepreneurs. Tankersley’s article explored data showing “Americans in small towns and rural communities are dramatically less likely to start new businesses than they have been in the past, an unprecedented trend that jeopardizes the economic future of vast swaths of the country.” Tankersley highlighted a sharp divergence of growth between rural and urban economies and cited lack of funding for small businesses in rural regions as a primary driver. The program, called PitchFork, is designed to be a highly flexible platform that gives visibility to startups and the vibrant startup culture in our region, to provide money and momentum to hard-working entrepreneurs, and to showcase opportunities, for individuals at all levels of income, to invest in businesses that will help shape our community and our lives.
I hope in the years to come it will become increasingly easy and commonplace to invest in local business and that entrepreneurs will find the respect they deserve from their funding partners.
This is an exciting time. After decades of decline, startup rates are on finally on the rise and we have an influx of new residents. Shopping at a local business is an easy first step toward investing in the kind of businesses you want and need in the community. If you want to take it a step further, please consider investing in one of the diverse range of opportunities to support entrepreneurs providing the products, services, solutions and sectors you’d like to see in our community.