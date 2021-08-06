While everyone knows the old adage “nothing in life is free,” we disagree and are presenting a very well-deserving audience with the opportunity to enroll in college for free. River Valley Community College (RVCC), in partnership with the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges and the N.H. Charitable Foundation, is excited to welcome recent high school graduates with the “Gift to the Class of 2021.” This gift will enable 2021 New Hampshire high school graduates, who do not already have college plans elsewhere, to take a free three-credit class at RVCC or other New Hampshire community colleges this fall.
With the challenges of last year, high school seniors endured turmoil and disruption in school and in life leaving many of them without college plans. These seniors have shown maturity and resilience. They are ready to take the next step and we want to help with that process. This gift of education can help students stay on an educational track and open a new pathway for educational and career success.
In addition to the class gift, there are numerous scholarship and financial aid opportunities available for incoming students to help lessen any burdens that prevent college enrollment. Whether students choose to complete a certificate or an associate degree, we help them succeed in competitive programs that prepare them for high-demand and high-wage careers. Many of our instructors work in the fields that they teach, and regularly communicate with industry leaders to ensure that the coursework is relevant to current and emerging workforce demands. This community-centered focus helps us teach the skills that are desired at many local businesses.
Students who complete our programs have many options. Generally, one third of our graduates go directly into their chosen career, one third transfer to a four-year college or university, and the other third transfer to attend a four-year college part-time while also working. Those graduates who continue to four-year colleges and universities find that the courses they took at RVCC transfer easily toward a bachelor’s degree in a related field.
The fall semester is just around the corner, and we are excited to welcome new students to all three of our campuses in Claremont, Keene and Lebanon. We understand busy schedules and we can offer flexibility, with day, evening, online, and hybrid offerings that fit any schedule. While we learned that many students prefer the convenience of meeting with advisors and tutors on Zoom, we realize this is not ideal for everyone. We will continue to offer many online services, but our campus will be fully open for in-person learning and support services.
With most classes starting on Aug. 30, I hope seniors take advantage of the Gift to the Class of 2021 while it is available, as it will help them embark on a pathway toward a degree, a career and a life of fulfillment.