A fundamental assumption of regional representation is that representatives should advocate for the interests of their regions over the interests of national parties. Representatives should be advocates, focused on local school districts, health and safety, water systems, and the local economy.
The redistricting proposals of our N.H. Legislature in House Bill 50, HB 52, Senate Bill 240 and SB 241 needlessly ignore these tenets of community-based representation.
Our team of citizens, the Map-a-Thon Project, has attempted over the last several months to demonstrate best practices of redistricting to the voters and to the Legislature. Our effort was guided by a concept called Communities of Interest (COIs), and the guidelines for town and population representation established by the state constitution.
Before drafting maps, we worked with over 300 fellow citizens to understand which local factors people found most important to them when thinking about how their communities should be rep[resented in Concord and Washington. Our surveys and focus groups found these factors were most important: shared high school districts; shared police/fire/ambulance services; shared water/sewer services; health service regions; and shared issues like pollution, traffic and poverty. These findings informed our development of proposed district maps for U.S. Congress, Executive Council, state Senate, and state House districts. Our detailed reports are here: opendemocracyaction.org/maps.
We demonstrated that nonpartisan redistricting could follow the rules, consider COIs, and be competitive — all factors that benefit both the voters and the political parties. Not only did we draw our own maps, but we used what we’ve learned to evaluate the maps from the N.H. Legislature. What we found isn’t pretty.
The Legislature’s proposal for Executive Council districts (SB 241) has little regard for communities of interest, and largely ignores county lines. Nineteen school districts and seven counties are split by the district lines.
The N.H. Senate districts proposed in SB 240 also do not consider community needs. School districts and county lines are ignored and in a possible constitutional violation, the map does not keep districts equal in population.
The changes to districts representing the Monadnock Region are particularly egregious, with Jaffrey separated from Rindge, Peterborough separated from Sharon, and Hinsdale somehow sharing a state senator with New Boston.
The N.H. House maps (HB 50) contain numerous large floterial districts, diminishing our constitution’s goal of truly local representation. The Legislature denied 16 more towns dedicated House districts, in possible violation of the N.H. Constitution. In Cheshire County, Hinsdale and Chesterfield both have sufficient populations to have dedicated representatives, but continue to share a district, along with Westmoreland. At least in this case, these towns share geographical interests, as they are all located along the Connecticut River.
The HB 52 Congressional district map, which garnered the most attention, discards 140 years of precedent to radically change Congressional Districts 1 and 2, needlessly shifting 75 towns and 365,706 Granite State citizens between districts. While the prior district boundaries were relatively competitive, the proposed boundaries are heavily polarized, with District 1 predictably Republican and District 2 predictably Democratic. There is no coherent reasoning behind this shift, other than partisan advantage. Just as in the marketplace, voters should demand competition in their voting districts.
We demonstrated that fair, nonpartisan district maps can follow the law, represent important citizen interests, and maintain competitive elections. Why has our Legislature refused to do the same?