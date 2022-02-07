And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s top public health agency, has lost the people’s trust.
The CDC needs to recognize this sad fact and set to work to do whatever it can to regain the trust it needs to function effectively. This cannot be done quickly, and it cannot be done easily. It won’t happen next week, next month or even next year. But it won’t be done at all if the agency doesn’t begin with a clear acknowledgement of its own failings.
Consider the relationship between the CDC and the populace in terms of a friendship. Imagine that one has a longtime friend who lets him down, repeatedly, failing to show up for scheduled lunch meetings, gossiping behind his back, being generally unreliable in ways too numerous to count. If, when things finally come to a head, the bad friend offers a perfunctory apology, says he’ll do better going forward, and expects that all will be just swell, he’s kidding himself. Because trust, once lost, is lost perhaps forever.
The CDC has real work ahead.
Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, has shown signs that she understands how badly awry things have gone and that she’s perhaps willing to take steps to try to make real improvements going forward. Here’s hoping.
This isn’t solely about our current situation. One way or another, the coronavirus pandemic that began nearly two years back will become a part of history. But eventually there’ll be another public health crisis. It could be something concerning the food supply. It could be another virus, or, heaven forfend, a biohazard attack. Whatever it is and whenever it comes, if the people do not believe what they hear from our nation’s top health officials, we’ll all be so much worse off for that.
No one would suggest that the coming of the pandemic didn’t present a whole host of real problems. The situation was new, unexpected and unfolding in ways few people had anticipated — few people outside of a government agency that is supposed to be ready for such eventualities, that is.
The messages to the people were too often not nearly mixed, but were often bordering on incoherent.
The CDC needs to ’fess up and come clean. Admit to mistakes made, vow to do better, and, then, actually do better.