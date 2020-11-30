It’s easy to think about the economic fallout from the pandemic in the abstract. The millions of jobs lost. The hunger. The shattered dreams.
But this is the season of giving, and this year more than any other, every dollar or can of soup can make a difference in someone else’s life.
There are concrete steps we as members of society can take to protect those who are hurting or are less fortunate than ourselves.
Now is the time.
More than 10 percent of American families suffered from food insecurity in 2019. In the time of the coronavirus, that figure has more than doubled, with a summer Brookings Institution analysis placing the number at 27.5 percent for families with children.
Who among us hasn’t seen photos of lengthy lines at food pantries?
Who among us doesn’t sympathize with the unemployed?
The holidays are a time of rest and togetherness for many, with baking and bountiful dinners and time to reflect on the blessings of the year.
There has never been a more important time to carve some money out of our budgets and schedules to donate to those who need it more.
What if Americans matched those record food insecure figures and unemployment stats with the greatest donation levels in recent memories?
To the nation’s credit, many individuals and companies have stepped up during the pandemic. That momentum can and must continue — regardless of religion or politics, we are charged by higher moral calling to take care of the nation’s less fortunate.
In recent years, up to a third of the charitable giving that occurs annually took place in December.
This is the year to push beyond that number.
This is the year to be generous.
For those arguing that it is the responsibility of government to care for those less fortunate, take a look at the reality of America’s current situation, its current crisis. Additional pandemic stimulus does not seem to be forthcoming, and even if it were, that’s no reason to act the Scrooge this year.
So donate money. It’s never been easier to support local charities over the Internet. Donate time and volunteer if it’s safe to do so. Donate food. Donate blood and remember the front-line medical workers who have sacrificed so much this year.
It’s the least we can do. And for however little you feel you possess, remember that someone out there — maybe even someone you know — has less.
This is the season to remember them.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette