With the budget impasse in Concord showing no signs of ending, it’s time for more long-term care facilities to consider closing.
This will not be an easy decision, as it will displace vulnerable residents and staff alike. But providers cannot bank on uncertainty. Time and again New Hampshire policymakers have been warned about the dire consequences of New England’s worst Medicaid underfunding coupled with the nation’s second-oldest population. Such warnings simply do not seem to matter.
Data shows that 63 percent of those in New Hampshire nursing homes are on Medicaid. These residents are older than the national average and far more apt to have dementia. As a result, nursing homes here provide more direct-care hours than the national average. Unlike other states, where a lack of demand, coupled with underfunding, has compelled nursing home closures, New Hampshire facilities have no shortage of demand. Indeed, with the competing service economy able to offer more money, providers cannot staff to meet demand, effectively taking beds offline.
Getting bargain motel rates from the state, some of the rare assisted living facilities that serve Medicaid residents — like the decades-old, town-operated Carpenter Home in Swanzey — have already closed, being unable to responsibly staff, and meet residents’ needs, within scant state reimbursement. Such closures should have served as the proverbial canary in a coalmine, but we keep digging deeper along a dark path.
Residents and caregivers alike are hostages to the partisan fight over the state budget. They can respect that the two parties disagree on principles, but forgiven — I hope — for the fact that whether business taxes are further lowered, or tax decreases are suspended, is irrelevant to them. Instead, their existential focus is on the threat of being displaced counties away from place-bound loved ones, especially in situations, not uncommon, where one elderly spouse resides in the community while the other is cared for in a facility. Instead, their focus is on losing jobs that, while not materially-rewarding given the stinginess of Medicaid, are labors of commitment and love.
There is a sad poignancy in the World War II generation — including many still-living veterans — having believed so strongly in, and fought for, a system of government that has completely failed them when they need it most. Policymakers still rhetorically laud their valor and sacrifice, while marginalizing their health care needs. If only speeches and Twitter mentions paid bills.
Anyone who thinks there are no real consequences to the budget impasse should consider all of this. They should also consider those neighbors of theirs alone in their own homes needing in-home care but unable, due to an immoral level of Medicaid reimbursement, to find a caregiver. They should consider the fact that, last year, our state suffered a net loss of hundreds of licensed nursing assistants — the front-line caregivers in hospitals and nursing homes — in addition to 29 percent of our registered nurse graduates leaving for more welcoming states.
All of us, even those who are younger, are but an accident or illness away from infirmity — whether it be temporary or permanent. Should you need long-term care, and like most Americans lack the savings to pay for it, will you comfort yourself with the fact that, for so many years, the state socked away money in its Rainy Day Fund by not paying Medicaid care bills?