A bipartisan bill in the N.H. Legislature would commendably repeal the criminal and civil penalties of a draconian anti-abortion law and allow physicians to make medical decisions about late-term abortions without fear.
In all of New England, New Hampshire is the only state that does not protect abortion rights in state statutes or the state Constitution. As nationwide attacks on abortion grew after the fall of Roe v. Wade, New Hampshire’s Fetal Life Protection Act put into place a ban on abortions after 24 weeks, which was passed as a nonbudgetary provision to the 2022 state budget.
The Legislature subsequently stripped out some of the bill’s most restrictive provisions. Shockingly, however, there are still no exceptions for rape or incest, and physicians who violate the law still face the threat of criminal and civil penalties for performing late-term abortions. These penalties undoubtedly deter physicians from performing necessary late second-trimester and third-trimester abortions and ultimately limit the options vulnerable women have.
This is where House Bill 224 comes into the picture. It would allow for critical health care decisions to be made in the moment by educated physicians, instead of causing health care professionals to be fearful of performing late-term abortions, even if they are clearly needed. After being forwarded by the N.H. House Judiciary Committee with no recommendation, HB 224 narrowly passed the full House and is now before the Senate Judiciary Committee. HB 224 is supported by organizations like Planned Parenthood and New Hampshire’s Women’s Foundation and only seeks to rectify the most restrictive provisions implemented after the fall of Roe v. Wade.
HB 224 is sponsored by three Democrats and three Republicans and reflects what the majority of New Hampshire’s citizens believe. The bill details the fiscal impact the criminal and civil penalties of the Fetal Life Protection Act will have on New Hampshire by approximating the legal expenses incurred by these types of charges and the subsequent stress placed on an already overworked legal system. By lifting the burden from New Hampshire’s justice system of these unnecessary and unwanted charges, the state will have the capacity to tackle the issues of actual concern for citizens.
Abortions after 24 weeks are already rare and are usually performed because of specific circumstances that involve the health of the pregnant woman or fetus. These abortions are not decided on a whim, and legislators should not make the decision any harder than necessary for women and physicians.
New Hampshire needs to eliminate physician fear in abortion health care and instead authorize physicians to prioritize the health of their pregnant patients. HB 224 showcases that positive bipartisan efforts can be made in the fight for abortion accessibility, and that allowing for late-term abortions, with certain conditions, is a common sense endeavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.