Democracy,” Winston Churchill famously noted, “ is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
He made that statement just two years after the end of World War II.
And though democracy had often seemed paramount over the many decades since, the very notion of self-governance is currently under threat as never before in modern history.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden kicked off a giant two-day virtual summit meant to shore up democracy going forward. The task, of course, seems impossible. Two days of yapping on Zoom aren’t going to change the world. But the 110-nation Summit for Democracy was meant to be just a start. It begins a yearlong effort meant to get the world’s democracies back on track, with goals to be set and, one hopes, met.
And at the same time to establish a sharp contrast with rising authoritarianism across the planet.
An obvious goal for the United States, the host nation: Take a good, hard look in the mirror to see how we’ve failed and what we need to do to set things right again. The days when America could call itself the model for would-be democracies around the world are long passed. The beacon of liberty that was our hallmark has sadly been fading.
Freedom House, which tracks the state of democracy across the globe, said its annual index of democracy has been declining for 15 consecutive years. The organization notes that “nearly 75 percent of the world’s population lived in a country that faced deterioration last year.” Sadly, but not surprisingly, the United States is one of those nations.
Going forward, Biden has said, there’ll be a battle for supremacy between liberal democracy and authoritarianism. Consider the stand-in figures for this fight as the United States, at least what it once was and should seek to become again, and the People’s Republic of China, as led by President Xi Jinping, who seems to believe that he alone has all the answers, no matter how complex the question at hand.
Though no one would rationally hope for the U.S.-China standoff to become Cold War II, it’s entirely reasonable to wish for democracy, American-style, to become a global force for good once again.