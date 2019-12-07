Last month, I went to El Paso with a group from Upstate New York and New Hampshire (which included Rosemary Weidner from Dublin and Bill Whyte and Katie Schwerin from Gilsum) to participate in a fact-finding trip, Annunciation House’s Border Awareness Experience. This was my second trip to El Paso, having volunteered there with one of Annunciation House’s temporary shelters last January, serving migrants brought there by Immigration and Customs Enforcement once they were released from detention centers, known as hieleras (ice boxes).
During the trip, we crossed the border into Juarez, Mexico, where we visited a shelter and spoke with Mexicans encamped there, as well as immigration attorneys, advocates, public defenders, community organizers and Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia. As hard as it is to imagine, things are far worse than they were last year.
The inhumane conditions of detention centers remain, but Annunciation House is almost empty. Detention is no longer the lowest level of hell; its horror has been surpassed by the borderland of Mexico due to the White House policy euphemistically called the Migrant Protection Protocol or Remain in Mexico. Under this policy, asylum seekers must remain on the Mexican side of the border while waiting for their applications to be processed, which can take years.
Under another new policy, called Safe Third Country, asylum seekers from countries farther south can either remain in Mexico or be sent to impoverished Guatemala to await adjudication. Guatemala is not a safe place — the Mexican National Guard is now stationed along that border. The conditions from which they are fleeing have not changed, but we don’t know their current situation.
The Remain in Mexico policy impacts all Spanish speakers except Mexicans, because they are seeking asylum from Mexico, the country administering this program. While it is illegal for the U.S. to prevent asylum seekers from entering, it is not illegal to say, “No room, take a number” and block crossing. This practice is known as metering. Asylum seekers under Remain in Mexico are blocked from entry and instead are put on a waiting list; Mexicans are on a separate list.
Because they are not given a date by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, all asylum seekers must wait by the bridges in order to be present when their number is called, and there they remain for months in cities considered by the U.S. State Department as some of the world’s most dangerous.
Juarez, El Paso’s sister city, is a horror show. Murders are daily occurrences and the city is littered with burnt-out vehicles. The cartels control everything; though they have allowed no other immigrant group to live under the Bridge of the Americas, the Mexicans can have tent cities there.
Taken or in hiding?
Most alarming to me is that the Central Americans have seemed to have disappeared.
Kidnapping has become so common that lawyers and advocates we met say Central Americans are not even safe staying in shelters in Juarez. One attorney, Taylor Levy, told us of an incident on the Bridge of the Americas itself. While a Honduran couple on the opposite side of the border gate was consulting Levy, a Mexican approached the migrants and forced the couple to leave with him. Taylor told us the going extortion rate for kidnapped Central Americans is $10,000, negotiable.
Once someone is forcefully detained, the cartel video chats with its victims’ families back in Honduras, inflicting whatever level of violence necessary to compel the families to pay up. As the word has gotten out through WhatsApp, the migrants from Central America’s Northern Triangle are nowhere to be seen at the border. We wonder where they have gone.
Equally distressing, all of the advocates and lawyers we meet during the trip — even Garcia, the Annunciation House director — believe it is safest for parents to send their children over the border unaccompanied. Can you imagine?
They believe the child detention centers are safer than the Mexican borderlands. Unlike detention centers, children centers are run by Health and Human Services, under the Office of Refugee Resettlement. They are licensed by each state and must meet the standards of that state. Still, the militaristic protocol with prohibitions against human contact of any kind can only add to the trauma of these children.
Detention and beyond
The single adults and families permitted in through metering must go through detention; however, we were told that because of the deaths of six children in detention, Customs and Border Patrol is releasing anyone who looks sick or obviously pregnant. Families are usually released within 72 hours. We were told there are single adults who have been kept there for over three years.
The most recent guests at Annunciation House have been mostly Brazilians, not under the auspices of Remain in Mexico because they don’t speak Spanish; and Mexicans from the three most dangerous states controlled by the cartel — Guerrero, Zacatecas and Michoacan. Each day we were there, an ICE bus would drop off around 80 people just released from the hieleras. That left Annunciation House with 420 vacant beds due to the U.S. administration’s heartless policies of metering and Remain in Mexico.
So here is my firsthand update from my two weeks at the border:
The lucky few are families allowed to cross and endure at least 72 hours of being caged in a hielera.
Sending a child alone across the border to a child detention center is the safest option for parents forced to remain in Mexico.
Thousands and thousands of Central Americans have disappeared.
This is happening in our name and on our watch.