Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain. Areas of dense fog. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.