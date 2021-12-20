This week, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol opened its case notes for its House colleagues and the American people to see some of the leads the committee wants to pursue.
The airing of emails and texts messages to and from Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, was intended to explain why the committee was about to vote — unanimously — to recommend that the full House hold Meadows in contempt of Congress. Meadows had recently ended two months of negotiations with the committee without agreement on terms for testifying. He had turned over the communications under subpoenas, but was suing to avoid turning over others, while publishing a book that reveals much of what is also now in the files of the committee. He continues to assert a claim of executive privilege as former chief of staff to the chief executive, the president. Trump has not made that claim for himself.
Party loyalties continue to define the process of investigating the Jan. 6 mob assault that left several people dead, damaged the iconic seat of American democracy, forced the vice president and members of Congress to hide from the invaders, and showed the American people the incredible sight of costumed trespassers romping in the Senate and House chambers. The committee was formed instead of a commission similar to the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks, proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, scuttled it.
At this unprecedented moment, The Day asks readers to privately and thoughtfully put aside their personal politics and think of themselves as Americans first. Ask what the House committee is asking: to see the evidence about what happened on Jan. 6. This is not a trial, but the format is similar to attorneys asking questions and witnesses answering. Listen objectively, as a juror would, to the evidence presented. The investigation is far from complete, but three questions lay out what all Americans should seek to know.
What did we ourselves see and hear? Millions of Americans watched live coverage from the Capitol grounds in the more than three hours of siege. They saw and heard a wildly gesticulating mob scale the building. They witnessed Capitol police fending off the invaders and losing some of the skirmishes in that fight. They saw D.C. police arrive and help to bring order. For hours they did not see the National Guard troops one would expect to come to the defense of the Capitol and the lawmakers trapped inside.
What more has been uncovered, including evidence from the released emails and texts? The committee members read aloud messages from allies of the president, including members of Congress, his own son and three Fox News commentators, urging Mark Meadows to get Donald Trump to put an end to the siege. As previously reported, the president was watching on TV after he addressed a crowd at the Ellipse and urged them to march on the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election. The emails and texts indicate that the chaos that followed alarmed his inner circle and that they believed Trump had the power to end it.
What should be done so this can never happen again and so those responsible are held accountable for harming our nation and its citizens? The House Committee needs to be able to ask questions of people with first-hand knowledge of the events leading up to and including the invasion. Who planned what, and when did they plan it? What was the role of the president, who was asserting that the election was invalid and urging Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results showing Joe Biden the winner? These questions need answers under oath before the committee.
The evidence laid out Monday was enough to persuade a little more than half the representatives in the full House to vote Tuesday to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress. All Democrats plus the two Republican members of the committee voted in favor of sending the contempt charge to the Department of Justice for determination as to whether to prosecute.
It is in the interest of those under scrutiny to drag this out, in hopes that the committee will not finish its investigation before the 2022 elections, and that Republicans will regain control of the House and end the committee’s work. It is not in the interests of the American people for this to end without answers that can lead to laws that would preclude another such event and, even more important, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.
