Article III, Section 2 of our Constitution limits the courts’ power to “cases or controversies.” What this means is that you can’t just call up the Supreme Court and ask them to change the rules or make new ones. Neither can the State of Mississippi.
That salutary principle is what distinguishes the judicial function from the legislative. No one elected the nine justices who happen to be on the Supreme Court at any given time. Their job is to adjudicate, not legislate. This is not to diminish the importance of the court in our society but simply to acknowledge the separation of powers between these two governmental branches.
Thus, the words “judicial restraint,” as I understand them, mean that the Supreme Court’s constitutional obligation is to decide cases based on the facts underlying the dispute at hand. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the justices heard on Dec. 1, 2021, the issue is whether to uphold a Mississippi law that forbids abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy.
As the law has stood for nearly 50 years, that 15-week limit is unconstitutional on its face. Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, decided in 1992, together established that a woman has a constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy, subject to certain limitations, up to “viability,” meaning approximately 24 weeks.
The Supreme Court has the power to reverse or limit previous rulings and has often done so. In 1954, for example, the court held in Brown v. Board of Education that school segregation was unconstitutional. The facts of the Brown case squarely presented the question, and the court overruled the 1896 “separate but equal” rule of Plessy v. Ferguson. This is but one of over 200 cases where the court has changed its mind.
The factual issue presented by the Dobbs case is not whether a woman has a constitutional right to have an abortion. It is, rather, whether a woman’s right to choose includes the 24-week viability standard, or whether Mississippi can reduce the number to 15 weeks. If the court were to uphold the more stringent rule, it would be creating a new standard, one that would likely displease both pro-choice and pro-life advocates. But constitutional decision-making isn’t a popularity contest, and the court would be following its Article III duty to decide the case before it.
It now appears that the court has decided not just to decide between viability and 15 weeks, which is what the case is about, but to overrule Roe and Planned Parenthood in their entirety. It isn’t final yet, but Justice Alito’s 98-page draft majority Dobbs opinion, which someone leaked early this month, throws the baby out with the bath water. Going beyond the case at hand and substituting personal ideology for adherence to the case or controversy requirement is judicial activism that no one, whether pro-choice or pro-life, should applaud.
Alito’s majority opinion suffers from a second defect, which is its disregard for stare decisis — the legal principle that encourages respect for precedent. This is not a “rule.” If it were, Plessy’s “separate but equal” doctrine would still be the law. But it is an important part of constitutional decision-making.
Roe v. Wade was a 7-2 decision; Planned Parenthood v. Casey was 5-4. Three justices — Blackmun, White and Rehnquist — participated in both cases. Combining the votes, 11 justices — Blackmun, Burger, Douglas, Brennan, Stewart, Marshall, Powell, O’Connor, Kennedy, Souter and Stevens — concluded that the right to abortion was protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. All but Douglas and Marshall were appointed by Republican presidents. Four justices — White, Rehnquist, Scalia and Thomas — disagreed. They were all Republican appointees.
In this instance, the court is not simply reversing one previous, closely divided decision. It is reversing two decisions and treating 11 former justices as if they should have had their heads examined. According to what Alito has written, it isn’t even a close question.
The leaking of the draft opinion is very unfortunate, a breach of ethics and trust. It should be condemned unequivocally, as Justice Thomas did in a speech in Dallas on May 13. He went on to say, in so many words, that the justices used to trust each other but “this is not the court of that era.” He called the leak “like kind of an infidelity.”
The greater infidelity is what the court is now poised to do. Faithfulness to the Constitution and the rule of law means that the court should decide the case at hand and then wait for the next case. Applying that limiting principle to the Dobbs case might simply delay the inevitable until a state’s decision to outlaw abortion entirely comes before the court, but that is beside the point. At least five current justices are apparently willing, perhaps even eager, to ignore Article III by going beyond what the Dobbs case calls upon them to decide. Then, despite what they may have said during interviews with senators and confirmation hearings, they honor stare decisis more in the breach than in the observance.