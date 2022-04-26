Virginia Military Institute of Lexington, Va., one of the nation’s most recognized military colleges, has a lot of distinguished graduates, among them General George S. Patton, who helped win World War II, and soldier and statesman George Marshall, who helped rebuild Europe after that war.
Other graduates made their marks outside the military, including George Brett, who played 21 seasons for the Kansas City Royals, and Mel Brooks, the producer of such wacky film farces as “Young Frankenstein,” ”Spaceballs” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”
For all their accomplishments, none of these graduates is remembered quite the way as is Jonathan Daniels, VMI class of ’61, from Keene. Daniels’ name is carved into an archway and a courtyard on the campus, and the college hands out a humanitarian award in his name, first to former President Jimmy Carter in 2001 and later to such civil rights icons as Andrew Young and the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.
The Jonathan M. Daniels Humanitarian Award memorializes the sacrifice of the then-young seminarian who was murdered in 1965 by a volunteer deputy sheriff while working for voting rights in Hayneville, Ala. Daniels had gone to Alabama after hearing Martin Luther King Jr. call to him and others to join a civil rights march in that state.
VMI’s reverence for Daniels came to mind the other day when The Washington Post reported about efforts by some of the college’s graduates to suspend VMI’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
A state-sponsored investigation of the college last year had concluded that there was work to do on that front; the study had found that “institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI.” The college responded with plans to bring in an outside diversity trainer.
Some graduates are calling for a stop to that. They’re circulating a petition to start up a new study, one to ferret out whether anyone on campus is teaching anything about social division based on race — apparently an awful and dangerous thing for college students.
The petition comes less than a year after Glenn Youngkin, on his way to winning Virginia’s governorship, insisted that Critical Race Theory, which takes race into account in the study of history, not be taught in Virginia’s public schools. Similar angst about teaching anything about racial division in our country’s history has swept through Concord and other legislatures across the land.
In 2015, when John Lewis was given the Jonathan Daniels award at VMI, he described Daniels as “a beautiful spirit, a beautiful soul.” His acceptance speech was rich with admiration for the seminarian who left his safe seminary surroundings in Boston to right wrongs in Alabama.
Lewis said, “He got in the way. He had heard the trumpet, he heard the sound. He had heard the call of Martin Luther King Jr., and he responded. He got in the way. He got in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble.”
One has to wonder which trumpet the unhappy VMI petitioners are hearing today.