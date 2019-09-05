On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported that the number of Connecticut students claiming religious exemptions to mandatory vaccinations is way up — 25 percent in one year, the biggest jump since the state Department of Public Health has been keeping track.
And the percentage of kindergartners who received the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella has dropped since last year, from 96.5 percent to 95.9 percent.
Decreasing vaccination rates is a serious concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90 percent of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.”
If the trend continues, it will increase the risk of deadly disease for everyone, and the legislature must re-engage the conversation over whether so-called religious exemptions are valid reasons for not vaccinating a child.
A difficult discussion? Yes. But that discussion has to happenand has already happened in several states, resulting in legislation that removed these exemptions.
At issue is the friction between parental rights — commonly dressed in the veil of “religious freedom” — and public health and safety. If the state is going to continue this conversation, as Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders have indicated, it is critically important that the public have access to the data that best informs it. Parents have every right to know if their child’s school environment is risky.
Gov. Lamont last Thursday committed to releasing that school-by-school data for the 2018-19 school year, as the state did in May for the 2017-18 school year. Releasing the data is the right decision — the discussion would be meaningless without it.
But Renée Coleman-Mitchell, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, initially said she would not release the data. That’s concerning — the head of the agency charged with protecting public health should be a strong proponent of transparency, especially regarding vaccination rates. There aren’t many public health issues of more relevance to the public. Her justification for keeping the data secret was, at best, weak:
“Given that we have not had any further measles cases since April and because the immunization rate for the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines in Connecticut remains above 95 percent statewide, we will not be releasing immunization rates by school for the 2018-2019 school year at this time,” she said.
That doesn’t make sense. The Centers for Disease Control reports that there have been more than 1,200 measles cases so far this year in the United States, and 75 percent of those are linked to outbreaks in New York City and elsewhere in the state.
And while Connecticut immunization rates remain above 95 percent, the number is still dropping.
The idea is that “herd immunity” protects all members of a group when 95 percent of them are vaccinated — and it is good that the state total still exceeds that level. But in the world in which students actually live, the statewide rate is less relevant. What matters is whether those students with whom they have regular contact are immunized. So, as long as religious exemptions continue to increase and immunizations decrease, schools are more likely to see an outbreak in the future.
We hope the reluctance to release the school-level data wasn’t encouraged by the vocal proponents of religious exemptions. The commissioner of the public health department should be a fierce and fearless advocate for the public and shouldn’t cower to pressure.
The commissioner’s job isn’t to decide whether information should be withheld. Her job is to promote public health, and that means making sure the public has access to data collected by her agency. Public officials are custodians of public records, not their owners.
It’s reassuring that the governor understands the value of transparency in this instance. But he also needs to make sure the commissioner of the state’s public health department understands what “public health” means.
— The Hartford Courant