There is a black and white photo of Keene’s Main Street being paved for the first time in Howard Mansfield’s anthology of stories about the Monadnock Region, “Where the Mountain Stands Alone.” It shows workers shoveling crushed stone, a tram car being taken away and turn-of-the-century motor vehicles emerging in the background.
Remarkably the picture was taken in 1921, just two years after the last great pandemic swept the United States. That illness, known as Spanish flu, killed about 675,000 Americans, including more than 100 in Keene and the surrounding towns. It was devastating. And yet our city came back stronger than ever, as the newly paved Main Street bears witness.
Recovering from the damage that COVID-19 has done to our community and our economy will take similar fortitude and equally ambitious development projects. The people of Keene certainly have the will. I have been enormously impressed by how responsibly and proactively Keene residents have reacted to the crisis. In my daily discussions with first responders and hospital staff, I hear their courage and dedication firsthand. We have really come together to beat this virus and it is because we are an inherently resilient community.
Now, as we begin to see a glimmer of light at the end of the long tunnel, we need to think about how to get back on track. We need a vision for our future and a plan to build it.
The largely bipartisan effort in Washington to pass an unprecedented rescue package will certainly help our economy. I hope it works as intended — protecting paychecks of hardworking people and keeping small businesses open. There may be more emergency funds coming; there may be a federal infrastructure bill. But it’s hard to know how much of that will directly benefit Keene. We shouldn’t simply rely on the federal government. Rather, Keene needs to create its own stimulus package.
By taking existing projects I am already working on with the council, and packaging them together with new ideas, we can marshal our resources and mobilize our community. There are three real, tangible developments which should be achieved in this stimulus package.
The first is a downtown infrastructure project. This will include installing accessible broadband internet in the downtown core, together with a new parking structure to keep people flowing to local businesses. It will also improve the utility infrastructure under the ground, some of which hasn’t been updated since Main Street was first paved. I estimate this will require an investment of $13-$18 million, but the last substantial update to our downtown was in 1988, so it is long overdue.
The second is the creation of an arts and culture corridor. Running from the intersection of Main Street along Gilbo Avenue to School Street, it will include everything from a pedestrian mall to performance spaces. The estimated $30 million needed to complete this project will be supported through federal tax credits and as a partnership between Monadnock Economic Development Corp., the city, and the arts community, the burden will be shared. And the return on investment will be substantial, as the corridor increases economic development, supports the arts, attracts new visitors and provides public spaces.
The third is the creation of a business partnership hub on Keene State College’s campus. It would initially be focused on manufacturing and product design, with technology-enhanced classrooms and a “makerspace” — an area outfitted with tools and equipment designed to encourage invention, innovation and collaboration.
It would also house the college’s precision manufacturing in optics program, which was developed in partnership with companies such as BAE Systems and Moore Nanotechnology Systems. BAE and Moore Nanotech are contributing significant funds to the project, to augment development by MEDC, for a total investment of $14 million.
I ask the council, our community partners and the citizens of Keene to support this stimulus package for our city. It will create local jobs, revitalize downtown and drive the economic growth Keene needs. It will take courage to act decisively in the face of this challenging pandemic. To move forward in a time of fear and uncertainty is difficult. Our forebears made the difficult choice and they made a better Keene. We must do the same.
Meanwhile, I’m going to keep doing what I was elected to do: help small businesses on Main Street; advocate for Keene in Concord; and attract new manufacturers to the city.
Our recovery from this pandemic depends on our willingness to work together to build Keene’s future. If you have ideas for other development projects, I want to hear them. You can reach me at City Hall any time.