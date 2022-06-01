Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian American journalist who had covered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for more than two decades, mostly for Al Jazeera, was shot and killed on May 11.
Abu Akleh, one of the most recognizable journalists in the Middle East, was covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank when an armor-piercing bullet penetrated her skull.
It didn’t matter that the 51-year-old journalist was wearing the standard outerwear that differentiates credentialed media from combatants on both sides: a blue vest with “Press” emblazoned on it, as well as a helmet. It did not protect her.
Her producer,s shot in the back, says it was an Israeli soldier who shot them as they attempted to flee the area. Israel denies its military intentionally targets journalists; it claims Palestinian militants in the West Bank shot and killed Abu Akleh. Left unexplained is why they would want to kill a respected and much-beloved journalist who has been chronicling the excesses of the Israeli occupation without fear or favor for decades.
The Palestinian Authority launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reporter’s death. Eyewitnesses deny the journalists were in an area where militants were throwing stones. One witness described a soldier standing in the middle of the street and deliberately targeting the journalists with the shot that killed Abu Akleh. The most damning piece of forensic evidence was the bullet itself — a round with a steel component used by NATO forces.
The investigation resulted in a scathing report that Israel has vehemently rejected — because it lays the blame for the journalist’s death entirely at its feet. Israel has demanded access to the bullet. The Palestinian attorney general has refused, fearing Israel would tamper with the evidence.
Israel is also facing criticism for the conduct of its soldiers during Abu Akleh’s funeral.
The death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a contentious issue in Israel and the Palestinian territories, but it also has implications for the larger world of journalism. The press has never been popular where it defies the official narrative. Governments, both in authoritarian countries and increasingly in the West, have struck directly at the integrity of journalists by calling what is done to shine a light in dark corners “fake news.”
When cynicism and intimidation don’t work, journalists are jailed or murdered. Look no farther than Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia and China for proof.
Shireen Abu Akleh’s name and sacrifice for this profession shouldn’t be forgotten. She exemplified the best of what we strive to do.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette