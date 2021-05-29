By Rick Clark
Sentinel Staff
A news story can inspire discussion. It can encourage debate. Agreement. Argument. Enlightenment. Vindication.
And way back in 1986, just my second year working at The Sentinel, I discovered that a news story can also wax poetic ...
The Keene Sentinel, June 5, 1986, from United Press International ...
26,000 chickens explode
SHERIDAN, Ore. — Some 26,000 dead chickens buried in a 20-foot pit exploded, scattering pieces of poultry 40 feet, chicken grower Larry Mohler reported.
The chickens had died from heat prostration last Friday, and Mohler used a bulldozer to shovel the carcasses into the pit. Twelve hours later, gases produced by the rotting corpses caused them to explode.
“We had a miniature (Mount) St. Helens,” Mohler said Wednesday. “The dirt we piled on top started bubbling and moving. And then the whole thing just blew up.”
The explosion spread chicken bits about 40 feet. Friends and neighbors helped Mohler rebury the carcasses.
...
Allen Hoey was, foremost, a poet.
He was also a meticulous printer, college professor, literary critic and novelist. He was a Pulitzer Prize nominee for his 2008 collection of poetry, “Country Music.”
And, since the 7th grade, he was my friend.
We met during the 1960s at Myron J. Michael Junior High School in Kingston, N.Y. — what we’d call middle school now. My first impression of him? He was completely insufferable. But aren’t all middle school students insufferable?
Allen’s father was a World War II veteran who worked for years in the cement plants of Kingston: 100-percent muscle, plus a great sense of humor. His mother was a tiny, faithful housewife of the June Cleaver variety. And Allen was a single child craving attention, so a friendship quickly developed.
But, alas, just as quick, his parents suddenly sold their house and moved to the next town over, landing Allen in a different school.
So, from the 8th grade on, our friendship became one of long nightly phone calls, talking for hours about our common interests of science fiction, writing and ’60s music.
After high school, the long phone calls turned into long letters, documenting college, work, marriages, parenthood, trials and tribulations and beyond. Though we kept in touch for many years to come, we rarely met up in person: his first wedding (I believe he was married four times — one of them I never even knew about, or, as Wikipedia might footnote, “Verification needed”), a few quick visits, a poetry reading, a hasty lunch.
He never mentioned his Pulitzer Prize nomination. Google told me.
And for months I remained unaware of his unexpected passing in 2010. We simply did not share any common friends, and it wasn’t unusual to go for a spell without hearing from him.
Google told me that, too.
...
What does any of this have to do with tens-of-thousands of deceased poultry? In 1986 I sent off a letter to Allen and included the hilarious exploding-chicken news clipping from The Sentinel. And a few weeks later I received back, with the clipping attached as a cover page, a one-page poem.
To my knowledge, only I and perhaps a few close friends, decades ago, have ever read these sacred, unpublished stanzas — until now:
Larry Mohler’s Eruption
The damnedest thing — last Thursday week
I’m to Larry’s place to check
his Massey-Ferguson that’s been
backfiring something fierce on the slightest
upgrade — the carburetion’s lean,
he figures, and he wants me to have
a looksee, and this is the first
I’d seen him since his wife
beat town with that young waiter —
when damned if the ground beside his barn
don’t start bubbling like some miniature
Mount Saint Helens set to blow,
and then it does, except — and a damn
good thing with me wandered within
a yard to gawk, I would’ve been
fricasseed myself — it ain’t lava
blows out but bits of sticky shit
and, yup — I swear to God though you
will damn me for a liar — feathers
like some slumber party gone
berserk beneath the ground, and — Christ,
the stench! I’m just about to ask
when, “Jesus Damn! The Chickens,”
Larry says, then eyes me staring sidewise
and offers how the day before
the mercury nudged past a hundred,
half his stock — 26,000
chickens — dropped in two hours flat
and he just dozed them in this hole
he scooped beside the barn before
they stunk the whole place up. Then he
turns a full three-sixty to survey
the half-acre strewn with down
and uncooked chicken salad, and us
like something left from Halloween.
“A little lime,” I ventured then —
as though this miracle of death
could visit twice the same man
in his life, and he should bear in mind
remedies I’d this week keep
to myself — “prevents what you think
you’ve buried deep from swelling up
and making such a Christly stink.”
May you eternally rest in peace, Allen Stephen Hoey.