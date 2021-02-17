Thank you for publishing my letter to the editor, (“Follow the teachings of Jesus,” Feb. 8).
However, the title you chose for my letter, focusing on one particular religion, is unsatisfactory. My letter was about following the “ethical, moral, and spiritual values taught by Christ Jesus and others.” The word “others” is important here. These values can be found in all religions and great teachings.
Letter writers and the community are best served by The Sentinel when the editor captures the writers’ meaning and intention. I recommend you encourage your readers/writers to always suggest a title for their letters as a guide to the editor.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
